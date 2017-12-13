AIM-listed specialist provider of finance facilities to the SME sector, 1pm, said on Wednesday that its subsidiary Academy Leasing has bought Wirral-based motor finance brokerage, CarFinance2U. Based in West Kirby, the business provides vehicle finance facilities to customers across the UK. It receives credit applications from motor dealerships throughout the UK and sources the most competitive financing rates for their customers from amongst its panel of 13 lenders. Mark Burgess, who co-founded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...