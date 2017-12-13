Consumer prices in the US confounded economists again last month as core inflation fell short of their forecasts, weighed down by a sharp drop in apparel costs. The headline consumer price index rose by 0.4% month-on-month in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, taking the year-on-year rate of gains from 2.0% in the month before to 2.2%. That was in-line with economists' forecasts. However, at the so-called 'core' level, which excludes the cost of both food and energy, CPI was ...

