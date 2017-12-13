Eurocine Vaccines Challenges the Flu

SOLNA, Sweden, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

While Australia has faced one of the harshest influenza seasons of decades[1], Eurocine Vaccines prepares for the next phase of development, a second clinical study with its first vaccine candidate Immunose' FLU, to fight the same.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618880/Eurocine_Vaccines_Flu.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618881/Eurocine_Logo.jpg )

Empowered by the two recently granted patents, in Australia and USA, and positive results from the recently conducted clinical study, Eurocine Vaccines now takes the next step towards the vision - creating the first nasal influenza vaccine approved for children under the age of two.

"The issued patent in the US earlier this year proves the success of our patent strategy. We now hold at least one granted patent from each of our patent applications, whereby the value of our technology is well secured by our intellectual property rights. Based on that, we can now both take the next step in development and also review our portfolio strategy," says CEO Dr.Hans Arwidsson.

The next study - A strategic move

Both the elderly and young children[2] lack the capability of the immune system found in young adults, why the need of a vaccine adjuvant to stimulate protection against disease is often necessary. Therefore, designing the next study to include elderly is a strategic choice.

"While engaging more adults in our trials is a necessity before we can perform studies among younger children, the choice of elderly in our next phase adds value both by gaining more knowledge of the adjuvant effects in weaker immune systems and also by opening an additional market segment without losing focus on our vision," says CSO Dr.Anna-Karin Maltais.

Extended portfolio of nasal vaccines

At the same time, the technology of nasal vaccination can be applied to many more fields, providing advantages as great convenience for the patients, with needle free administration, reduced cost of administration and double protection with antibodies both in the mucosa and blood.

Eurocine Vaccines will therefore continue to evaluate a broadening of its product portfolio both together with partners and stand-alone.

About Eurocine Vaccines

Eurocine Vaccines is using its clinically validated technology Endocine' to develop a patent protected nasal influenza vaccine for children and the elderly. Within the market for influenza vaccines, children is the fastest growing segment. This is due to the recommendation by the WHO to vaccinate children against influenza. A clinical study has been conducted with the company's main product, the nasal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate Immunose' FLU. The results showed safety and an immune responses in both nasal mucosa and in serum, which constitutes a good foundation for the further development of Immunose' FLU. The next clinical study will take place during the influenza season 2017/2018 and include elderly subjects.

Eurocine Vaccines, EUCI, is traded at Aktietorget, XSAT.

References

1.http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/03/health/australia-bad-flu-season/index.html and http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/12/nhs-fears-worst-flu-season-history/

2. See this short video, where CSO Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais explains why children are more vulnerable and how the adenoid, an immunological organ, can be better stimulated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OrK20f0OPw&feature=youtu.be !