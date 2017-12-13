Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Receives U.S. Patent Award for its DehydraTECH Delivery of THC, NSAIDs, Nicotine and Vitamins

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted patent number 9,839,612 B2 for the use of DehydraTECH™ technology as a delivery platform for a wide variety of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("APIs") including all cannabinoids including THC, fat soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain medications ("NSAIDs"), and nicotine.

This granted patent completes the patent allowance process that was announced on October 31, 2017, and this patent grant is now final. The title of the granted patent is "Food and Beverage Compositions Infused With Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof." This issued patent protects Lexaria's intellectual property ("IP") for the DehydraTECH™ delivery of all the active substances noted via nearly any kind of processed food or beverage, as well as capsules and pills.

In one aspect, a method of treating a condition is provided wherein a cannabinoid is used to treat conditions selected from the group consisting of cardiac diseases such as heart disease, ischemic infarcts, and cardiometabolic disorders; neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) dementia; obesity; metabolic disorders such as insulin related deficiencies and lipid profiles, hepatic diseases, diabetes, and appetite disorders; cancer chemotherapy, benign prostatic hypertrophy; irritable bowel syndrome, biliary diseases; ovarian disorders; marijuana abuse; and alcohol, opioid, nicotine, or cocaine addiction.

Lexaria also continues to advance all of its additional patent applications in various countries as it levers patent success in the USA. For example, some of the Company's patent applications have recently entered the active patent investigation phase in China, the European Union, and in Canada.

"Lexaria has now locked-up the IP for its next-generation drug delivery system," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Bunka. "This ground-breaking, patented IP builds a foundation for new business opportunities in 2018 including what could be the world's first nicotine edibles for the smokeless tobacco industry or improved new products for NSAID-derived pain management, as well as in the rapidly growing cannabis market."

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH™ technology is focused on improved delivery methodologies of many commonly used API substances. As such, it provides an additional layer of effectiveness that is designed to harmonize with the intellectual property of third parties. Both patented and generic API substances can utilize Lexaria's patented technology. Lexaria's long term strategy is to partner with the world's leading firms as they deliver best-of-class products to their existing large consumer groups.

Lexaria is presently investigating and will continue to pursue additional technologies that could deliver value to its growing portfolio of patented technologies.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH™ delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

