Eagle Genomics is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicola Blackwood to its Advisory Board. Nicola brings a wealth of experience from a parliamentary career which included positions as Chair of the Science Technology Select Committee and Junior Health Minister.

Executive Chairman of Eagle Genomics, Anthony Finbow comments: "we are delighted that Nicola Blackwood has agreed to join our Advisory Board. As a champion of the UK Life Sciences industry throughout her time as a Member of Parliament, Nicola has gained a unique insight which will no doubt prove an asset to our company."

The Advisory Board meets twice a year with the purpose to further the Company's mission to enable insight through data driven discovery, with members offering specialised expertise to the executive management team.

The Eagle Genomics platform; the "Automated Data Scientist", democratises data science for life sciences research, enabling faster and more accurate insight and knowledge discovery.

Nicola's appointment has been approved by Acoba and does not involve lobbying.

The company also announces the appointment of Cliff Meltzer from the Advisory Board to the Board of Directors. Cliff is the CEO and Founder of Excelicare, and joins the Eagle Genomics board as a Non-Executive Director.

Anthony Finbow commented: "Cliff has offered tremendously valuable input to the Advisory Board, we are therefore delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors and look forward to his increased contribution."

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics' award winning smart data management platform, the e[automateddatascientist], allows scientists to bridge the gap between data and new insights in a rapid, systematic and traceable way. It is an AI augmented knowledge discovery platform putting state of the industry data science at the fingertips of biologists to radically reduce time and cost of research, thus enabling customers to achieve drastic productivity improvements and true data driven discovery.

For more information on Eagle Genomics, please visit the company's website, follow Eagle Genomics on Twitter (@Eaglegen) or call Eagle Genomics at +44 (0)1223 654481

