Nasdaq is currently experiencing issues with the dissemination of index values on our Nordic indices.



As a result, there will be no market data dissemination for Nordic indices until the closing index values go out after market close today.



Today's intraday values for the Nordic indices, including high and low, are invalid and settlement prices for Nasdaq Nordic Index Derivatives will be delayed.



We are working diligently to solve this issue and will provide additional information when it is available.





For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com



For trading information please contact (GINET):



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com