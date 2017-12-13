WNT Signaling Pathway Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017: Key Players are Samumed, Can-Fite BioPharma & Tactical Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wnt Signaling Pathway Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The study analyzed that the Wnt signaling pathway inhibitors therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 26 drug candidates in different stages of development. Wnt or -Catenin signaling pathway plays an important role in the development of pluripotent cells. The signaling pathway was earlier named as Wingless (Wng) in Drosophila and Int1 in the mouse. Wnt proteins consist of several glycoproteins that have conserved cysteine residues. There are 19 human Wnt genes that encode spliced isoforms. Wnt proteins bind to the Frizzled (Fz) receptors which forms the complex with low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein (LRP).

According to the research findings, most of the drug candidates of the Wnt signaling pathway inhibitors are being developed as the small molecule. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1.5 million cases of invasive cancer, including about 15,000 cases among children younger than 20 years, and more than 590,000 deaths from cancer, are reported every year in the U.S. The rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving the pipeline, since Wnt signaling pathway has been recognized in the development of cancer cells.



The positive clinical results of Wnt signaling pathway inhibitors drug candidates are driving the pipeline growth. Samumed, LLC announced the successful completion of a 52-week Phase II clinical trial of its potential treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee. SM04690 is a novel, small molecule inhibitor of the Wnt signaling pathway, administered as an intra-articular injection. SM04690 appeared to be safe and well-tolerated at all dose levels studied.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of Wnt signaling pathway inhibitors therapeutics include Samumed, LLC, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., Tactical Therapeutics, Inc. and others.



WNT Signaling Pathway Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis:

By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. WNT Signaling Pathway Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)



6. Clinical Trials Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhwwkd/wnt_signaling?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716