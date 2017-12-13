At the request of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB, 556362-3197 Oboya Horticulture AB B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 18, 2017.



The company has 22,915,615 (1,995,600 A-shares and 20,920,015 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short name: OBOYA B --------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 20,920,015 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006259834 --------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147128 --------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK --------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556362-3197 --------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------- 3000 Consumer goods ------------------------- 3500 Food & Beverage -------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0) 8 463 80 00.