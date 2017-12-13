Dovre Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 13.12.2017 Dovre Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 13.12.2017 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 13.12.2017 Bourse trade Buy Share DOV1V Amount 24 001 Shares Average price/ share 0,2780 EUR Total cost 6 672,28 EUR Dovre Group Plc now holds a total of 98 000 shares including the shares repurchased on 13.12.2017 On behalf of Dovre Group Plc Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Dovre Group Plc Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group Plc Tel. 020 436 2000 patrick.essen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



