The global legal cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 24% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005748/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global legal cannabis market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global legal cannabis market segmentation by application and product

Technavio's report on the global legal cannabis market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including medicinal use and recreational use. As projected in 2016, around 73% of the market share originated from medicinal use.

Based on product, the global legal cannabis market has been segmented into solid edibles, inhalation, liquid edibles, and topicals. As of 2016, around 52% of the market share came from solid edibles.

"Solid edibles usually refer to food products infused with cannabis. They primarily include marijuana-infused pills in the medical industry. Solid edibles have high penetration in the legal medicinal cannabis industry as cannabis is usually taken in the form of pills and tablets for the treatment of muscle spasms and body pains, particularly in the case of senior citizens," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global legal cannabis market: competitive vendor landscape

The global legal cannabis market is moderately concentrated. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. Some are more specialized than the others regarding products. The key vendors of the market include Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, and Mentor Capital. The vendors in the market compete on parameters such as brand image, quality, price, service, innovation, distribution, packaging, and promotion. In addition, any technological advances by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing social acceptance of cannabis

Rising popularity of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil

Market challenges:

Distribution challenges in cannabis industry

Compromising public health

Market trends:

Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis

Increasing influence of online retailing

Get a sample copy of the global legal cannabis market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005748/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com