safeTstep by Payless ShoeSource: safeTstep and Landry's Inc. Are Taking a Bite Out of Slips, Trips, and Falls in the Workplace

TOPEKA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / safeTstep, the business-to-business leg of Payless ShoeSource, has partnered with Landry's Inc. for several years as a key supplier to outfit Landry's employees with the proper slip-resistant footwear necessary in a demanding restaurant-work environment. Recently, the two companies expanded the footwear program to Landry's new operating partnership, GO RIO San Antonio River Cruises, a river barge business out of San Antonio, Texas.

"As a leader in the dining, hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry, Landry's is excited about our growing partnership with safeTstep to provide footwear in all of our 463 locations, spread out across our 60+ concepts in the U.S. and Canada," said Kelly Richards, Director of Training, Landry's Inc. Specialty Restaurants Division. "All of our employees receive the safeTstep discount which they can use in any Payless store or online, so it's really easy."

"We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Landry's," said Matt Lemke, Director, safeTstep, "Playing a part in keeping employees safe at work means that all Landry's employees nationwide have easy access to affordable footwear designed for specific work environments, and that businesses can stay focused on their core operations. So even though we help to mitigate workers' compensation claims and drive a culture of safety, we're also keeping employees looking and feeling good while on their feet all day."

About Landry's, Inc.

Landry's, Inc., indirectly wholly-owned by Tilman J. Fertitta, is a national, diversified restaurant, hospitality and entertainment company principally engaged in the ownership and operation of high-end and casual dining restaurants, primarily under the names of Rainforest Cafe, Saltgrass Steak House, Landry's Seafood House, The Chart House, Oceanaire, Bubba Gump, Claim Jumper, McCormick & Schmick's, Mastro's and Morton's, as well as a fine dining signature group of restaurants: Vic & Anthony's, Grotto, Willie G's and others. Landry's is also engaged in the ownership and operation of hospitality and entertainment businesses, including the Kemah Boardwalk, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and the Downtown Aquariums in Denver, Colorado and Houston, Texas.

About safeTstep

safeTstep by Payless ShoeSource is the business-to-business provider of slip-resistant footwear preferred by employers in the food service, industrial, healthcare and hospitality industries. Available at any Payless ShoeSource retail store or online at payless.com, the safeTstep brand has been providing slip-resistant footwear for more than 15 years. For more information, please visit safeTstep.com.

