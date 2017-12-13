Regulatory News:

Biom'Up (Paris:BUP), specialist in surgical hemostasis, announces today that, as of Monday December 18, 2017, it will be included in three new CAC-family indexes: CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable

The inclusion of Biom'Up shares in these indexes follows an analysis of the share by Euronext based on its free float market cap, and illustrates investor interest in Biom'Up, which recently reached a crucial milestone in its FDA approval process with the positive outcome of the inspection of the production facilities on Biom'up's Saint Priest site by of the American Food Drug Administration (FDA).

The Euronext Paris Indexes' Scientific Committee took this decision during its quarterly review of these indexes on December 7, 2017.

Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer of Biom'Up, says: "Biom'Up's inclusion in these CAC indexes, only two months after our IPO on the Euronext market in Paris, is an excellent event within the framework of our stock market listing. This inclusion marks a new stage in Biom'Up's stock market development, providing it with increased visibility among both French and international investors.

About Biom'Up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'Up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the surgery. Developed by a world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application was submitted to the FDA (Food Drug Administration) in July 2017 with a view to obtaining marketing approval in the United States in mid-2018. Since its creation, Biom'Up has benefited from the support of prominent European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond, Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company's managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom'Up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising 38.1 million euros in October 2017.

Biom'Up is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0013284080 Ticker: BUP

