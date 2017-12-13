Global 1,3-Butylene Glycol (1,3-BG) Market 2017-2023 - Market Leaders are OXEA GmbH, Daicel Corporation, and KH Neochem Co.

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 1,3-butylene glycol (1,3-BG) market is likely to grow from 29,300.0 MT in 2016 to 38,939.5 MT by 2023. Growing cosmetic products market and the growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. 1,3-BG is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics.

The chemical is a viscosity decreasing component and prevents the dying out of cosmetics. The best characteristic of 1,3-BG is its ability to stabilize volatile compounds such as fragrances and flavors fixing them in cosmetic formulations and to reduce the loss of aroma. It also helps in the preservation of cosmetics against spoilage by micro-organisms.

Firstly, it has a very good distribution coefficient, which leads to a better efficacy of preservatives mixed into formulation, thus making it possible to lower the dose of the applied preservative. Secondly, it has an antimicrobial effect, which helps arrest the growth of microorganisms in products. Compared with glycerol, sorbitol, and propylene glycol, 1,3-BG is the most efficient polyol as antimicrobial agent.



As per the findings of research, pharmaceutical grade occupied the larger share of the market, its usage in major industries, such as cosmetic, personal care, and food industries. Growing demand for skin care and hair care products and entry of large number of players in the food and beverages industry worldwide, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical grade 1,3-butylene glycol.



The research states that this industry is consolidated, where OXEA GmbH, Daicel Corporation, and KH Neochem Co., Ltd. are the market leaders.



Some of the other key players in the 1,3-butylene glycol market are Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., and Genomatica, Inc.



Market Dynamics

Trends



Quest to develop cost effective fermentation process to produce 1,3-butylene glycol

Drivers



Growing cosmetic products market

Growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in pharmaceutical industry

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints



Uncertain global economic conditions

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunity



Increasing consciousness and awareness towards haircare and skincare

