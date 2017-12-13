Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Government Debt Management (18681) Republic of Iceland issues new EUR500 million 0.500% Notes due 20 December 2022 13-Dec-2017 / 17:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Republic of Iceland, rated A3 by Moody's (Stable), A by S&P (Stable) and A by Fitch (Stable) has priced a new EUR500m 5-year RegS fixed rate transaction, paying a coupon of 0.500% per annum. The new deal has a reoffer price of 99.705% to give a spread of +35bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to +91.9bp over the 0% October-2022 OBL. Joint lead managers are Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. Pay date 20th of December. Listing London/ English Law. Denoms €100k + €1k, ISIN XS173851197 ISIN: XS0276687984 Category Code: TRS TIDM: 18681 Sequence No.: 5015 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638767 13-Dec-2017

December 13, 2017 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT)