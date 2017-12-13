The pronova BKK and the BKK Deutsche Bank now cover echotherapy

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for ecotherapy, today announced that both the pronova BKK and the BKK Deutsche Bank have joined the integrated care contract for ecotherapy, expanding access for German patients to non-invasive echo therapy for breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules.

The pronova BKK is a national insurance company insuring 670,000 Germans, with around 80 offices all over Germany. Based in Ludwigshafen (Baden-Württemberg), it is the fourth-largest BKK in Germany with a historical focus in the South West of Germany. It has its roots in the big companies such as Bayer, BASF, Ford and Continental and covers 60 000 other employers in Germany.

Based in Düsseldorf, the BKK Deutsche Bank insures 81 000 Germans and is the dedicated insurer for employees of the Deutsche Bank, but open for all Germans.

Since September 2014 and the first reimbursement of its innovative echotherapy solution Echopulse with Continentale BKK in Germany, 25 health insurance companies reimburse echotherapy; more joined this month, bringing the total to 27 insurance companies covering this non-invasive solution. In Germany echotherapy is currently available in 12 centers and close to 15 Million Germans are covered by their health insurance in case of need of a treatment.

"The pronova BKK in particular is an important player in the German health insurer cosmos" says David Caumartin, CEO Theraclion. "The coverage by more, bigger players is an encouraging sign for the development of echotherapy in Germany".

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005768/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Kalima

Press Relations

Marie Vasseur, Tel.: 33 (0)1 42 21 56 36

mvasseur@kalima-rp.fr