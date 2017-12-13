Opening of the RadspherinProduction and Laboratory Facility

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oncoinvent held an opening ceremony for its new production and lab facilities today. A total of 40 guests attended the opening.

The new production facility contains a dedicated Grade B clean room, two Category B type isotope production suites, a quality control laboratory, and packaging area that will support qualified operations for manufacturing, analytical control, packaging and labelling of Radspherinfor upcoming preclinical and clinical studies.

Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO commented: "This event marks a highlight in a year that has seen tremendous growth in the company. The opening of our new laboratory and production facilities represents a significant achievement for the company and will enable the company to move Radspherinrapidly into the next phase of development in 2018."

