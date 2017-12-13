sprite-preloader
Opening of the RadspherinProduction and Laboratory Facility

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oncoinvent held an opening ceremony for its new production and lab facilities today. A total of 40 guests attended the opening.

The new production facility contains a dedicated Grade B clean room, two Category B type isotope production suites, a quality control laboratory, and packaging area that will support qualified operations for manufacturing, analytical control, packaging and labelling of Radspherinfor upcoming preclinical and clinical studies.

Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO commented: "This event marks a highlight in a year that has seen tremendous growth in the company. The opening of our new laboratory and production facilities represents a significant achievement for the company and will enable the company to move Radspherinrapidly into the next phase of development in 2018."

For further information, please contact:

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Ole Peter Nordby, Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-41-28-71-79
Email: nordby@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/opening-of-the-radspherin---production-and-laboratory-facility,c2413815

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15403/2413815/766649.pdf

Oncoinvent holds opening ceremony for production facility

http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/i/lab-opening,c2303178

lab opening


