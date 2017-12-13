London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 20,090.36 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors mulled the latest UK jobs data and looked ahead to an expected rate hike from the Fed. Serco surged after saying it expects underlying trading profit for 2017 to be at the top end of its previous guidance. Dixons Carphone rallied as it pledged to simplify its mobile business as profits slumped in the first half, but the retailer clung onto its market share and said it intends to maintain its interim dividend. ...

