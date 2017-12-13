Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Re-appointments and confirmation of members of the Executive Board 13-Dec-2017 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG Regulatory Announcements Re-appointments and confirmation of members of the Executive Board TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Dr Elke Eller and Mr David Burling, both members of the Company's Executive Board, have been re-appointed as members of the Executive Board. Dr Eller has been re-appointed until 14 October 2021. She has initially been appointed until 14 October 2018. Mr Burling has been re-appointed until 31 May 2021. He has initially been appointed until 31 May 2018. Dr Eller and Mr Burling's corresponding service contracts have been prolonged until the end of their appointments. The re-appointments and the prolongations of service contracts do, respectively, not result in any changes of Dr Eller and/or Mr Burling's roles, functions and/or responsibilities. Furthermore, Mr Frank Rosenberger has been confirmed as a member of the Company's Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2018 after being a deputy member of the Executive Board since 1 January 2017. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5016 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638761 13-Dec-2017

December 13, 2017 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)