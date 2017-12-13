Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Award of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans 13-Dec-2017 / 17:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG PDMR Interest in shares Award of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans TUI AG (the "Company") announces that phantom share awards ("Awards") were granted to its members of the Executive Board and Mr Wolfgang Flintermann, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, as set out in the table below under its Long Term Incentive Plans. The Awards were granted with retroactive effect to 1 October 2017 at a base price of EUR 14.60[1] per share. Name of the PDMR Corporate Body Number of Awards Friedrich Joussen Executive Board 125,342 Horst Baier Executive Board 10,274[2] David Burling Executive Board 63,014 Sebastian Ebel Executive Board 63,014 Dr Elke Eller Executive Board 52,740 Frank Rosenberger Executive Board 52,397 Wolfgang Flintermann Supervisory Board 8,219 The Awards were granted under the terms and conditions of the respective service contracts. The vesting of the Awards is depending on the performance criteria specified by the respective service contracts and the price of TUI AG shares. Vesting of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans Furthermore, the Company announces that Awards granted under its Executive Board Long Term Incentive Plan vested on 30 September 2017 and became payable on 12 December 2017 after the adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2016/17, as set out in the table below. The Awards, which will be paid out in cash, vested at a value of EUR 14.60[3] per share. Name of the PDMR Corporate Body Number of Awards Friedrich Joussen Executive Board 56,164 Horst Baier Executive Board 53,743 The Awards vested and became payable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective service contracts. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over the 20 trading days prior to the date of grant. [2] In addition to further 46,233 Awards received on 1 October 2017 (as announced on 5 October 2017). [3] Average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over the 20 trading days prior to the date of vesting. ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5017 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638763 13-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2017 11:41 ET (16:41 GMT)