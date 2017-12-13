United States Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Report 2017-2018: Analysis And Forecasts, Drivers And Limiters & Competitive Market Share Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump sufficiently to maintain blood flow to meet the body's needs. Changes in the pressure of blood through the pulmonary artery can be an indicator of heart failure or worsening heart failure. Following changes in blood pressure, heart failure will cause shortness of breath and weight gain. Heart failure is diagnosed by history of symptoms and a physical examination with confirmation echocardiology. Heart failure afflicts 2% of the adult population in developed nations, which increases to 6 to 10% for those above the age of 65. The highest risk of death is generally right after diagnosis, at around 35%.
Remote hemodynamic monitoring devices are implanted into the patient to monitor the blood pressure in the pulmonary artery. The device takes measurements from inside the body and transmits the data to a secure website for clinicians to review. The clinicians are then able to preemptively able to detect heart failure and treat them before symptoms arise.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
