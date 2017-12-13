United States Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Report 2017-2018: Analysis And Forecasts, Drivers And Limiters & Competitive Market Share Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump sufficiently to maintain blood flow to meet the body's needs. Changes in the pressure of blood through the pulmonary artery can be an indicator of heart failure or worsening heart failure. Following changes in blood pressure, heart failure will cause shortness of breath and weight gain. Heart failure is diagnosed by history of symptoms and a physical examination with confirmation echocardiology. Heart failure afflicts 2% of the adult population in developed nations, which increases to 6 to 10% for those above the age of 65. The highest risk of death is generally right after diagnosis, at around 35%.

Remote hemodynamic monitoring devices are implanted into the patient to monitor the blood pressure in the pulmonary artery. The device takes measurements from inside the body and transmits the data to a secure website for clinicians to review. The clinicians are then able to preemptively able to detect heart failure and treat them before symptoms arise.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market



Market Analysis And Forecast

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

