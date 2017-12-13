Renovia Inc.: Renovia Announces the Appointment of Two Clinical Leaders in Women's Healthcare

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Renovia Inc., a company dedicated to discovering and delivering innovative medical solutions and technology combined with digital health to help individuals suffering from pelvic floor disorders, announced the appointment of Samantha Pulliam, MD as its Chief Medical Officer, and Jessica McKinney, PT, MS as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Clinical Advocacy, both reporting to Marc D. Beer, Renovia's Chairman and CEO.



"Dr. Pulliam is an accomplished, nationally renowned Urogynecologist who is board-certified in both Obstetrics & Gynecology and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS). In addition to her clinical expertise, she brings an extensive background in clinical research and has published over 50 peer-reviewed research papers and abstracts. In addition, she is an inaugural member of the AUGS Quality Improvement Outcomes Research Network whose goal is to provide data regarding quality of care in FPMRS. Dr. Pulliam has led our Medical Advisory Board and her insights, guidance, and leadership has accelerated our clinical research and development efforts. With her expertise, Dr. Pulliam will be a tremendous leader at Renovia," stated Beer.

Dr. Pulliam joins Renovia from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine where she has been an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Division Director for Urogynecology and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery. Prior to her work at UNC, Dr. Pulliam was the Associate Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Pulliam received her bachelor of science in biology from Duke University and her doctor of medicine from Wake Forest University in 1998. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital in 2003 and her fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at Mount Auburn Hospital in 2006.

"The opportunity to join the team at Renovia represented a chance to develop innovative technologies and digital health platforms that have the potential to change the practice of managing urinary incontinence and improve the lives of millions of women with pelvic floor disorders. I am thrilled to work with a team of experts committed to this work," stated Dr. Pulliam.

"Jessica has been a tremendous asset to Renovia over the past year as an advisor in guiding us to think through how Renovia can augment the care of women who suffer urinary incontinence in resolving their condition in conjunction with the outstanding work being performed by Pelvic Floor Physical Therapists. For a Physical Therapist leader in the field of her caliber to join Renovia is a testimonial of her commitment to women to restore and maintain pelvic floor health," stated Beer.

Ms. McKinney serves as Director of The Center for Pelvic and Women's Health for Marathon Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, a program dedicated to physical therapy, education and wellness of men, women, and girls with an emphasis on pelvic and maternal health. She is an active clinician, speaker, educator, and mentor. Since 2009, she has pursued and developed emerging programs in obstetric fistula rehabilitation, pelvic and women's health in low-income countries, working with organizations, such as the FistulaCare Plus project of EngenderHealth, Panzi Hospital and Foundation, Global Strategies and HEAL Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her work is dedicated to promoting multidisciplinary collaboration, and promoting access to care, program development and capacity building in pelvic and women's health physiotherapy. Ms. McKinney is a 2000 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a Master's of Science in Physical Therapy. She is co-author of several papers, abstracts, academic videos, and a book chapter and is involved in ongoing research projects involving pelvic pain, global and domestic maternal health, and surgical ergonomics and recently co-founded a public health and physical therapy consulting agency dedicated to improving women's and girls' health domestically and internationally.

Renovia Inc. is an innovative medical and digital technology company focused on improving women's health and well-being by restoring Pelvic Floor Health. Renovia Inc is a trademark of Renovia.

