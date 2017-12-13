United States Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Markets 2017-2018: MitraClip is the only TMVR device approved for use by the FDA

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Abbott Laboratories' MitraClip is the only TMVR device approved for use by the FDA. The MitraClip procedure is based on the edge-to-edge surgical method of valve repair. In the MitraClip procedure, the steerable guide catheter is inserted into the femoral vein at the groin and provides a conduit to access the mitral valve. The clip delivery system delivers and deploys the MitraClip, which must be carefully timed by the physician but can be adjusted if the position is not desirable. This procedure is performed while the heart is still beating, without cardiopulmonary bypass or the need for a thoracotomy or sternotomy.
The human heart contains four valves: the mitral valve, tricuspid valve, aortic valve and pulmonary valve. The mitral valve is most prone to regurgitation, which is a condition where blood is funneled back into the left atrium of the heart. Mitral regurgitation (MR) can either be caused by a congenital defect or myxomatous degeneration of the valve. Individuals with MR can suffer from atrial fibrillation, heart muscle dysfunction and even sudden death caused by cardiac arrest. In the U.S., there are just over 4 million people that may have MR, with only a minority actually diagnosed. The standard of care for MR is open surgery and/or the use of annuloplasty rings.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Device Market
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
