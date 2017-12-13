United States Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Markets 2017-2018: MitraClip is the only TMVR device approved for use by the FDA

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Abbott Laboratories' MitraClip is the only TMVR device approved for use by the FDA. The MitraClip procedure is based on the edge-to-edge surgical method of valve repair. In the MitraClip procedure, the steerable guide catheter is inserted into the femoral vein at the groin and provides a conduit to access the mitral valve. The clip delivery system delivers and deploys the MitraClip, which must be carefully timed by the physician but can be adjusted if the position is not desirable. This procedure is performed while the heart is still beating, without cardiopulmonary bypass or the need for a thoracotomy or sternotomy.

The human heart contains four valves: the mitral valve, tricuspid valve, aortic valve and pulmonary valve. The mitral valve is most prone to regurgitation, which is a condition where blood is funneled back into the left atrium of the heart. Mitral regurgitation (MR) can either be caused by a congenital defect or myxomatous degeneration of the valve. Individuals with MR can suffer from atrial fibrillation, heart muscle dysfunction and even sudden death caused by cardiac arrest. In the U.S., there are just over 4 million people that may have MR, with only a minority actually diagnosed. The standard of care for MR is open surgery and/or the use of annuloplasty rings.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Device Market



Market Analysis And Forecast

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

