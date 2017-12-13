sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

510,00 Euro		-11,417
-2,19 %
WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
512,31
516,51
18:10
512,09
515,00
18:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE510,00-2,19 %