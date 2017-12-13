CBD-Infused Foods Becoming a New Health Trend and Penetrating the Market

LAS VEGAS, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CBD-infused foods are gaining strong momentum in the market as consumers demand more healthy food options. CBD is considered a healthy alternative to pharmaceuticals that have horrible side effects, like opioids. It can be used as one component in holistic health treatments. As CBD-oil infused markets continue to gain traction, healthy food options are growing.

Traditionally, consumers think of CBD-oil infused edibles as cookies, gummy bears, or brownies. Now companies are producing healthy food products to meet the needs of those seeking healthy alternatives to traditional CBD-infused snacks. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabis compound with several therapeutic properties. Infusing this compound into healthy foods is helping consumers fight anxiety, pain, over-eating, and insomnia.

Hemp Business Journal estimates the hemp industry will grow to $1.8 billion in sales by 2020, led by hemp food, body care, and CBD-based products. The enormous potential for expansion shows big revenue possibilities for investors and companies as operations and new products hit the market almost daily. Hemp and CBD Companies across the market from food to therapeutic products include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC: LXRP), and Player's Network Inc. (OTC: PNTV).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $4.199M, current share price: $.13

Earlier this month, NGTF, the category leading, better-for-you, sleep friendly nighttime snacking company announced its highest direct to consumer sales months in Company history were October and November. NGTF products are currently rank first on Amazon for relevant search terms: "nighttime cravings," "bedtime snacks," and "healthy late night snacks." The Company believes 100% quarter over quarter revenue growth is within range for December based on performance the last few months. The quarter isn't even over yet and revenues have surpassed last quarter by 39%. Last month, NGTF changed the night snack game dramatically by announcing the Company's joint venture with Player's Network Inc. (PNTV), to develop a CBD-infused (cannabinoid oil) line of products.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $434.767M, current share price: $5.93

INSY, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients' quality of life. Lately the news releases regarding the Company are based fully around the scandal involving the founder of INSY and his involvement in an opioid bribe scheme. Founder and former CEO, John Kapoor is accused of illegally paying doctors to help boost sales of INSY's opioid-based painkiller.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA)

Market Cap: $337.378M, current share price: $.106

MJNA is the first publicly traded cannabis company in the U.S. Earlier today they announced that the subsidiary Kannaway generated the largest revenue month in the history of the Company in November. The Kannaway Energy Chews are a bite-sized hemp based energy supplement that contain 5mg of CBD from hemp oil, energizing B vitamins, and 100mg of caffeine. This holiday they've released a limited edition flavor, Peppermint Chocolate. Already

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB: LXRP)

Market Cap: $108.693M, current share price: $1.55

LXRP has become a global leader in enhancing the flavor, bouquet and gastro-intestinal delivery of edible cannabinoid consumer products. They've invested in ViPova, a US Company that developed a patented process to create a more comforting and effective process of delivering full spectrum hemp oil through familiar products. ViPova manufactures a wide variety of teas with hemp oils.

Player's Network Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV)

Market Cap: $55.581, current share price: $.0965

Last month, PNTV, a publicly traded diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, announced today a strategic partnership and Development Agreement with NightFood Holding, Inc. (NGTF) to develop a CBD infused line of nighttime snacks. Green Leaf Farms Holdings (Green Leaf), a subsidiary of PNTV, is working with NGTF to start developing a line of CBD-infused nighttime edibles.

The diversity of the companies listed above, illustrate the expansive markets hemp and CBD have infiltrated. From healthy night-time snacking to relaxing herbal teas, energy supplements, and pain relievers, the market is continuously expanding, offering more and more to the consumer. More specifically, CDB-infused food products are gaining the most traction within the market space currently. The hemp and CBD industry are showing potential for becoming one of the fastest growing sectors on Wall Street. Keep an eye on these companies as their market share grows with their new products hitting the market.

