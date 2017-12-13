United States Annuloplasty Repair Devices Markets 2017-2018 Featuring 16 Product Portfolios

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Heart valves can be repaired through annuloplasty or valvuloplasty. Annuloplasty involves resizing heart valves and a valvuloplasty procedure involves repairing heart valve leaflets, which have calcium deposits or extra tissue on the leaflets. Although all valves may undergo repair procedures, mitral valve repair is by far the most common procedure, followed by tricuspid valve repair.
Due to the extremely low numbers of aortic and pulmonary valve procedures, for the purposes of this report, their numbers are considered negligible. The mitral and tricuspid valves are atrioventricular valves that prevent backflow from the ventricles into the atria during systole. Both valves are anchored to the wall of the ventricle by chordae tendineae, which prevent the valve from inverting. The chordae tendineae are attached to papillary muscles that create tension to hold the valve.
In the past, the mitral valve has been preferred for repair because of the large margin of safety that the valve allows during the repair procedure. However, an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine in November 2013 demonstrated that mitral valve replacement provides a more durable correction of mitral regurgitation than mitral repair. This has increased the popularity of mitral valve replacement for the treatment of mitral valve defects.
Annuloplasty is used for restoring an optimal orifice area and shape, providing support and preventing further annular dilatation. Through disease or age, the tissue that supports the heart valve's opening, the annulus, can weaken and lose its shape. To repair this condition, a device called an annuloplasty ring or band is sewn around the base of the heart valve to reshape it and give it support. An annuloplasty band or ring is made of durable plastic, metal or fabric and may be flexible or rigid.
These rings and bands are designed to hold the natural shape, motion and flexibility of the annulus. An annuloplasty repair procedure usually involves open heart surgery requiring a median sternotomy, but may also be performed minimally invasively via keyhole surgical techniques or percutaneously.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Annuloplasty Repair Device Market
- Total Annuloplasty Repair Device Market
- Ring Device Market
- Band Device Market
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
