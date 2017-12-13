North America and Europe Tire Retailing Markets 2017-2023: Online Sales of Replacement Tires to Account for Approximately $11 Billion in Revenue in 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of Tire Retailing in North America and Europe, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report discusses the future of tire retail in North America and Europe and covers Class 1-3 replacement tires in passenger cars. The aim of the study is to envision the Future of tire retailing for the automotive aftermarket in North America and Europe.

It discusses the demand forecast (2017-2023) in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ billion), while the base year of research is 2016. The primary focus of the research is on understanding and analyzing key trends in tire retailing across different regions, and also assessing how different market participants are responding.

These trends include the adoption of eCommerce in tire retailing, downstream activity of tire suppliers, adoption of new business models, providing auxiliary services in tire retail, and the impact of the growing penetration of Tier-4 tires on the tire market. Along with benchmarking tire manufacturers and pure-play online tire e-retailers, it also includes identifying opportunities and challenges presented by each trend for individual channel participants.

The demand for replacement tires is mainly being driven by the increasing vehicles in operation, along with the changing legislations on seasonal tires. While at the same time, models based on new urban mobility are also having their own impact on the average annual mileage of a car, and thereby influencing demand for tire replacement. Frost & Sullivan has analyzed all these factors for forecasting the replacement demand for tires in North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology



3. Definitions



4. Replacement Tire Market Outlook-North America And Europe



5. Trends In Tire Retailing



6. Trend 1-Emergence Of Ecommerce



7. Trend 2-Downstream Activity Of Tire Suppliers



8. Trend 3-Adoption Of New Business Models



9. Trend 4-Connected Services



10. Trend 5-Influx Of Tier-4 Tires



11. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



12. Conclusion



13. Appendix



