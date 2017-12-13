London stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested some mixed UK jobs data and looked ahead to the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 finished down by 0.05% at 7,496.51, while the pound was up 0.10% against the euro at 1.1353 and 0.25% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3358. UK wage growth is picking up slightly but still remains well short of inflation, while the number of people claiming unemployment benefit reached a five-month high. Moreover, ...

