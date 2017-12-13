US crude oil inventories shrank more quickly than expected last week, albeit a large increase in domestic output and an offsetting large build in gasoline stockpiles. Commercial crude oil inventories shrank by 5.1m barrels a day over the week ending on 8 December to reach 443.0m barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, the Department of Energy's statistical arm. Meanwhile, gasoline inventories increased by 5.7m b/d, as refineries operated at 93.4% of their capacity, while ...

