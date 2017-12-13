The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This interactive meeting will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions, and discuss the implications of the new joint Eurasian Union regulation, which came into force in 2016.

The aim of this meeting is to provide an overview of recent regulatory developments in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive meeting will discuss the regulatory requirements within these regions, and discuss the implications of the new joint Eurasian Union regulation, which came into force in 2016. The focus will be on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries and the presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory process where possible.

Who should attend?

This seminar will be of particular interest to:

Anyone working in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in this region

Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

After attending this programme you will:

Understand the competitive landscape of the growing markets in CIS region

Discover the essential information on the new regulations and registration procedures in the Eurasian Customs Union

Discuss national requirements and guidance for drug approval in core CIS markets of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine and Azerbaijan

Develop your CIS Regional Submission Plan and place it within the global regulatory strategy

Gain practical advice from industry experts working in CIS region

Attending this programme will:

Give you the full background to the CIS pharmaceutical market

Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will effect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures

Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Agenda:

Introduction and welcome

Russia competitive landscape

Current market and projected growth

Pharma-2020 and Health-2020 State programmes

Pricing and reimbursement

Patent and data protection

Clinical trials in Russia and CIS

Russia and CIS in global clinical research

Clinical trial requirements

Local registrations trials in Russia, CIS and the Eurasian Union

Marketing authorisations in Russia

Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing the MAA process

Registration procedures

Application dossier requirements

CIS regional regulatory overview

CIS pharmaceutical market

CIS regional regulation co-operation the Eurasian Union

CIS regulatory barriers for Market Access

Marketing authorisations in CIS

New Eurasian MAA procedure

Common regional requirements in CIS:

administrative data

translations

CPP

Dossier format

local normative documents

samples

labelling

Country specific requirements for MAAs:

Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kirgizstan

Regional regulatory strategy

Workshop CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

Discussion will take place throughout the two days

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jh8dnr/pharmaceutical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005930/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Discovery