Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) announced on the 15th of November 2017 of signing an agreement to acquire Vainodes 1 office building and the neighbouring land plot located at Telts 1, both in Riga, Latvia. The management company announces that the acquisition has been completed.



The total purchase price for the properties under the agreement is approx. EUR 21.3 million corresponding to an approximate acquisition yield of 7%.



For more information on the transaction, please refer to the Fund stock exchange release on 15 November 2017.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



