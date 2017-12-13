SIG.NUM Preemptive Healthcare Inc. (SIG.NUM) was selected to present at the ICI 2017 Innovation Awards Competition, making their first-time public presentation

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SIG.NUM Preemptive Healthcare Inc. (SIG.NUM), a medical device company that has developed an automatic contactless ECG acquisition system (or SIG.ECG), presented as a finalist at the Innovation Awards Competition at the International Conference for Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) held December 3-5, 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. SIG.ECG is able to acquire a multi-lead ECG without direct skin contact and can be used in both the consumer and medical markets.

"We are honored that the ICI committee recognized the uniqueness and disruptive nature of the SIG.ECG, an automatic contactless ECG acquisition system", said David Nadezhdin, co-founder and CEO of SIG.NUM "This recognition and our very first public appearance after 3 years of development, from one of the most respected internationally organized innovation conferences, further validates our team's momentum towards our regulatory filing with Health Canada and the CE Mark in early 2018."

"The progress and accomplishment realized by the engineering team of SIG.NUM are remarkable," said Dr. Philippe Généreux, Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ), a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal (Montreal, Canada), and the Chief Medical Officer of SIG.NUM." The quality and accuracy of the contactless SIG.ECG are impressive, especially when performed through clothes. SIG.NUM's disruptive technology has the potential to become the new standard of care, and improve the accessibility and efficiency of ECG acquisition, within and outside the medical world."

About SIG.NUM Preemptive Healthcare Inc.

SIG.NUM manufactures an automatic contactless ECG acquisition system that can be used in both the consumer and medical markets. Its upcoming cloud-based platform is designed to recognize and diagnose early-stage cardiovascular diseases. Since healthcare expenditures are among the world's fastest growing costs and cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death worldwide, the immediate addressable market that SIG.NUM technology may be able to address is in the billions of dollars. The company was founded in July 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

http://www.sig-num.com/

For further information, Media Contacts: David Nadezhdin, Chief Executive Officer, (514) 839-9728, dnadezhdin@sig-num.com