LafargeHolcim confirms that the Group has ended its ongoing talks with Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) on a possible transaction in Africa that were announced on October 27, 2017. PPC is a leading regional cement manufacturer with a presence in southern and eastern Africa.

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

