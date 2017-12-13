United States Cardiac Surgery and Heart Valve Devices Procedure Numbers Report 2017-2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recently, minimally invasive cardiac surgery has started to gain popularity among surgeons and patients. Minimally invasive procedures allow for reduced hospitalization and less scarring. The growth of the minimally invasive procedures comes from the cannibalization of the open-heart surgery procedures. Currently, many types of minimally invasive procedures do not have FDA approval. As more products get FDA approved, the minimally invasive procedures are expected to grow at a much higher rate and cause the open-heart procedures to decline.

Cardiac surgery and heart valve procedures accounts for a large array of procedures. Generally, cardiac surgery is done through open heart surgery where a surgeon opens the chest and heart. For heart valves, the surgeon could replace or repair the damaged heart valve. Another common cardiac surgery procedure would be coronary artery bypass grafting where a harvested vein is grafted onto the heart to bypass blocked arteries. This procedure can be done on-pump, where a cardioplegic solution is sued to stop the heart and the patient is put on a heart-lung machine, or off-pump, also known as beating heart surgery.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy



3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Procedures

3.3 Surgical Heart Valve Replacement Procedures

3.4 Annuloplasty Repair Procedures

3.5 Transcatheter Mitral Heart Valve Repair Procedures

3.6 Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement Procedures

3.7 Cabg Procedures

3.8 Transmyocardial Revascularization Procedures

3.9 Ventricular Assist Device Procedures

3.10 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Procedures

3.11 Temporary Artificial Heart Procedures

3.12 Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring Procedures

3.13 Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Procedures

3.14 Septal Defect Closure Procedures

3.15 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Procedures



Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

