HEATH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Fund Architects LLC, a provider of high-conviction investment portfolios to investors around the country, today announced that the firm claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®).

Texas-based Fund Architects was independently verified to be GIPS compliant by The Spaulding Group, Inc., a leader in investment performance measurement products and services, for the period September 1, 2012 through September 30, 2017.

The GIPS standards are a rigorous set of investment performance measurement standards adopted in 41 countries and recognized around the world for their unparalleled credibility, integrity, scope, and uniformity, enabling direct comparability of a firm's track record.

"Achieving GIPS compliance serves as independent confirmation that our investment policies and procedures are sustainable and repeatable," says Burt Snover, President of Fund Architects LLC. "The verification should provide financial professionals with an increased level of confidence that our performance reporting is entirely representative of what investors are actually experiencing."

The GIPS standards were created and are administered by the CFA Institute, the global, not-for-profit association of investment professionals that awards the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, among others.

To claim compliance, an investment firm must demonstrate adherence to comprehensive and rigorous rules governing input data, calculation methodology, composite construction, disclosures, and presentation and reporting.

Ongoing GIPS compliance verification on a firm-wide basis will be conducted annually. Fund Architects, LLC. claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards. To obtain a compliant presentation and/or the firm's list of composite descriptions, contact Daniel Snover at 866 539 4186.

About Fund Architects

Fund Architects LLC is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor providing discretionary, fee-based money management services to investment platforms, investment advisors, and individual investors. Headquartered in Heath, Texas, the firm relies on its proprietary Multi-Factor Ranking System(SM) to build separate accounts for investors seeking any combination of Capital Appreciation and Capital Preservation. With a focus on the independent RIA market, Fund Architects maintains relationships with the industry's leading custodians. For more information, visit www.fundarchitects.com or call 866.539.4186.

