Global Military Ammunition Market Report 2017-2027 - Analysis of Factors that Trigger Spending

Global military ammunition market, is projected grow at a CAGR of 2.21%, to value US$16.6 Billion by 2027

The demand for military ammunition is expected to largely be driven by military modernization plans undertaken by various countries during the forecast period, regional conflicts and instability in many regions, counter terrorist and anti-insurgency operations being led by various militaries.

Rockets, artillery, and small caliber ammunition are expected to account for the top three largest shares of the global military ammunition market over the forecast period; The Rockets and others segment is expected to account for 44.5% of the total market, Artillery ammunition is estimated to account for 22.8% while the Small caliber ammunition segment is estimated to represent a 14% share of the global market. Among the other three segments, Medium Caliber Ammunition is estimated to account for 8.6% of the global market share while Mortar Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition are estimated to account for 7.1% and 3.1% of the global market share respectively.

North America represents the largest market, with total spending on military ammunition valued at US$69.3 Billion over the forecast period. The region's ammunition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86%, to reach US$8 Billion in 2027.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second largest market in the region and a global market share of 25.8% over the forecast period. Expenditure in the region is led by countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia in addition to smaller economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand which are engaged in operations against extremist groups.

The global Military Ammunition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period. The market consists of six categories: small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, large caliber ammunition, artillery ammunition, mortar ammunition and rockets and others. The global military ammunition report is expected to be dominated by the rockets and others segment, followed by artillery ammunition.

The market is expected to be dominated by North America , occupying 45% of the market share, followed by Asia-Pacific market, which is dominated by China , India , Japan and South Korea . Russia , France and the UK account for major market share in the European region.

, occupying 45% of the market share, followed by market, which is dominated by , , and . , and the UK account for major market share in the European region. Latin America , the Middle East , and Africa cumulatively account for 12% of global military ammunition expenditure

