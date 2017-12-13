Global Military Ammunition Market Report 2017-2027 - Analysis of Factors that Trigger Spending

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Military Ammunition Market 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global military ammunition market, is projected grow at a CAGR of 2.21%, to value US$16.6 Billion by 2027
The demand for military ammunition is expected to largely be driven by military modernization plans undertaken by various countries during the forecast period, regional conflicts and instability in many regions, counter terrorist and anti-insurgency operations being led by various militaries.
Rockets, artillery, and small caliber ammunition are expected to account for the top three largest shares of the global military ammunition market over the forecast period; The Rockets and others segment is expected to account for 44.5% of the total market, Artillery ammunition is estimated to account for 22.8% while the Small caliber ammunition segment is estimated to represent a 14% share of the global market. Among the other three segments, Medium Caliber Ammunition is estimated to account for 8.6% of the global market share while Mortar Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition are estimated to account for 7.1% and 3.1% of the global market share respectively.
North America represents the largest market, with total spending on military ammunition valued at US$69.3 Billion over the forecast period. The region's ammunition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86%, to reach US$8 Billion in 2027.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second largest market in the region and a global market share of 25.8% over the forecast period. Expenditure in the region is led by countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia in addition to smaller economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand which are engaged in operations against extremist groups.
Scope
- The market is expected to be dominated by North America, occupying 45% of the market share, followed by Asia-Pacific market, which is dominated by China, India, Japan and South Korea. Russia, France and the UK account for major market share in the European region.
- Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa cumulatively account for 12% of global military ammunition expenditure
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Global Military Ammunition Market - Overview
Market Dynamics
- Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
- Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
- Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
- Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
Military Ammunition Market - Segment Analysis
Segment Analysis: Rockets and Others
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Artillery Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Small Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Medium Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Mortar Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Large Caliber Ammunition
- Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Regional Review
Defense capital expenditure
Capex forecast, 2017- 2027
Factors influencing military modernization programs
Military Ammunition Market - Regional Analysis
Regional overview
Factors driving spending within the region
Regional expenditure on each sub-segment , 2017-2027
Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027
Trend Analysis - Key Defense Markets
- Country -wise breakdown of expenditure for each region
- Sub-segment wise analysis for each country
- Major Programs for each country
- Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
- Change in market share, 2017-2027
Key Programs Analysis
- Description of key programs
- Delivery period, units and total expenditure
Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive analysis - 10 leading companies
- Major Products and Services
- Major Alliances and Recent Contracts
- Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics-Ordnance
- Maxam
- Nammo AS
- Nexter Munitions
- Olin Corporation
- Orbital ATK
- Poongsan Corporation
- RUAG Ammotec
- Rheinmetall Defence
- Tactical Systems
