Varroc Lighting Systems Expands Global Footprint With New Morocco Factory

PLYMOUTH, Michigan, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Varroc Lighting Systems is expanding its footprint as it establishes a manufacturing and product development base in Morocco. The project is the company's latest step in reinforcing its global capabilities as a premier developer and manufacturer of next-generation external lighting systems for the automotive industry.

The facility is located in "Tanger Automotive City", a major industrial center with key connections to southern Europe through "Tanger-Med Port", one of the biggest ports in Africa. Upon its completion, the plant and development center is expected to create hundreds of jobs across a variety of functions. The facility was announced at a ceremony held December 11, 2017 in Casablanca and presided over by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"This is a landmark moment for our company, and underscores the great strides we've made in the five years since we came under the Varroc Group," commented Stephane Vedie, CEO of Varroc Lighting Systems. "The Morocco facility will support both local Moroccan growth as well as our customers in southern Europe. The combination of cutting-edge technology and geographical proximity to Europe will result in competitive offerings that will help us strengthen our position with both existing and future customers. We are committed to being where our customers need us to be."

In 2017, Varroc Lighting Systems has made it a priority to expand its global footprint in competitive locations. Its expansion into Morocco comes after the recent announcement of the opening of a new product development center in Krakow, Poland, as well as a new facility in Sorocaba, Brazil.

ABOUT VARROC LIGHTING SYSTEMS

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative lighting solutions for automobiles and 2-wheelers contributing to ongoing improvement to safety, mobility, and style. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 7,200 employees worldwide with operations in Europe, Asia, South America, and North America, it brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality cost competitive solutions. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive-components business.

Visit www.varroclighting.com for more information.