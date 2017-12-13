Global L-Band, IoT & M2M Market Forecasts Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The MSS market will grow from 4.3 million terminals in 2016 to more than 12 million terminals by 2026. M2M/IoT devices will have a significant share in this subscriber growth, while their contribution to operators' revenues should be more limited. MSS wholesale revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2016 and 2026, driven by MSS aero broadband, M2M. IoT applications and other services increasingly addressing lower-end segments and emerging regions, such as the promising small boats segment.

Highlights from the report:



The diversification and improvement in MSS products should be enabled by recent and upcoming MSS systems including Iridium NEXT (under deployment), Inmarsat's I-6 (expected in 2020), Thuraya's next generation constellation (planned for 2020 but no satellite yet ordered) and a new generation of hybrid networks from Globalstar and Ligado Networks. These systems should allow for new, higher data-rate services, and will combine with new ground solutions and terminals.



Increasing competition from VSAT mobile solutions, due to more efficient equipment and lower capacity costs, is expected to weigh on MSS's market share in the high-end, high-ARPU markets. MSS operators will thus have to review their positioning and address new segments less addressable by VSAT solutions, such as smaller classes of ships, aircraft, not to mention potential upsides related to connected cars and IoT.



The global IoT market, including terrestrial IoT, should experience exponential growth in the coming years; MSS operators are reinforcing their positions in the segment, with the number of M2M/IoT terminals reaching oer 20% growth in just the first half of 2017. Moreover, about ten constellation projects targeting IoT are currently under consideration by start-ups, intending to benefit from the momentum in the sector.



Single-digit growth is expected for the global MSS market, despite lower global MSS ARPUs over the period due to increasing VSAT competition:

Maritime MSS wholesale revenues are expected to decrease with a -2% CAGR over the next ten years, an effect of the migration toward VSAT solutions in the medium to high-end maritime markets, while low ARPUs of small boats should not offset that churn.

The land market is expected to grow at a fast pace in number of terminals at a 10-year CAGR of 12%, with growth led by the increasing demand for M2M. IoT terminals.

Driven by strong growth in broadband terminals from business aviation as well as cockpit connectivity for commercial airlines, aeronautical wholesale revenues are expected to increase with a 4% CAGR over the coming decade.

Key Topics Covered:



01 - Strategic Issues & Forecasts

The MSS sector is heading to a new era in a challenging market environment

Product innovation to keep MSS moving forward

Key vertical segments for sustainable growth

Increasing competition from VSAT services

New generation L-band services to bring new opportunities

Strong growth opportunities in the IoT market

Market forecasts to 2026

02 - MSS Value Chain

Three operators account for 86% of the market today

Recent revenue growth trends

Operators' strategies and positioning

Business model of MSS service providers

More diversified distribution channel for mass market products

Various strategies of equipment manufacturers

Direct and indirect equipment sales models

Key equipment manufacturers active in both the MSS and VSAT markets

03 - Maritime Market

A slowing maritime MSS market

The maritime addressable market

Maritime traffic and regional trends

A large range of MSS products driving growth

Maritime broadband struggling to face VSAT competition

Opportunities in the M2M market

Service providers new offering large portfolio of solutions

Regulations still playing critical role

Key trends and drivers

VSAT competition

Commercial maritime forecasts to 2026

04 - Aeronautical Market

$147 million in wholesale service revenues in the MSS aero market in 2016

in wholesale service revenues in the MSS aero market in 2016 Dynamics of the addressable market

Business aviation: A major addressable market for MSS

Commercial airlines drive the need for cockpit communication

Room for growth in the helicopter market

Inmarsat: The pioneer MSS operator in the aviation market

Iridium: The leading MSS operator in business aviation

Regulations

Potential growth for broadband communications

M2M mainly used for cockpit communications

Drivers and inhibitors of the MSS market growth

Space-based ADS-B

Commercial aeronautical forecasts to 2026

05 - Land Market

A large mix of applications

A strong competitive landscape for MSS operators

Natural disasters pushing land MSS demand

Voice as the leading land mobile application

Professional users as key satellite phone users

Established players are setting high product prices

An event-driven handheld market

Land broadband data applications facing increasing competition

BGAN dominating in land broadband

Low revenue share for M2M but high share in terminals

Business model and value-added resellers' role

Large opportunities for M2M in the land market

New networks to bring new opportunities for M2M in the land market

Various terrestrial technologies still heightening competition

Commercial land forecasts to 2026

06 - Internet of Things Market

Network technologies: comparative advantages

Emerging low power wide area networks

Satellite and hybrid networks

Summary of IoT network's characteristics

Value chain

LTE-M & NB-IoT deployment by the end of 2017

Unlicensed spectrum deployment by the end of 2017

Satellite network operators

Hardware manufacturers

Software and platform providers

Growth drivers

Data and cybersecurity challenges

The evolution of M2M

Main applications

Connected cars

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Specific Industries: Oil & Gas

Specific Industries: Smart Agriculture

Smart supply chain

Smart city

Market forecasts

Market forecasts per regions

07 - Government Market

Government is a key market for MSS operators

The U.S. as the single largest MSS customer

Key requirements and applications for government users

Different types of government users

Service distribution for government/military users

Competition from other satellite systems

Future MSS milsatcom are expected to change

Government forecasts to 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3z93s5/global_lband?w=5





