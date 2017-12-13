Two Day Course: Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (London, United Kingdom - March 21st-22nd, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Volume IXb is the new key document on Pharmacovigilance guidelines used by the Veterinary regulatory authorities. The purpose of this course is to provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main requirements to ensure a compliant reporting Company. It will also consider the implications of the proposed EU Regulation for Veterinary Medicinal Products and its impact on pharmacovigilance.

PROGRAMME TO INCLUDE

Overview of European regulatory framework

PV Training

Product Safety Review

Company Core Safety Information

Compliance and PV

PV Reporting in Licensing/Distribution Agreements

Signal Detection

Benefit-Risk Assessments

Risk Management

Crisis Management

Implications of the proposed EU Pharmacovigilance legislation

This course will be beneficial to those who have some experience of Veterinary Pharmacovigilance. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety offices together with regulatory affairs and personnel from registration departments will find this seminar useful.



Agenda:



Programme Day One



The DDPS and the PV Master FilePV Training

Product Safety Reviews

Company Core Safety Information

Compliance and PV



Programme Day Two



PV Reporting in Licensing/Distribution Agreements

Signal Detection/Benefit Risk & Risk Management

Audits & Inspections: Are you Ready?

What are inspectors looking for?

Discussion will take place throughout the two days

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3bfwzn/two_day_course?w=5





