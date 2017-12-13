Two Day Course: Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (London, United Kingdom - March 21st-22nd, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Volume IXb is the new key document on Pharmacovigilance guidelines used by the Veterinary regulatory authorities. The purpose of this course is to provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main requirements to ensure a compliant reporting Company. It will also consider the implications of the proposed EU Regulation for Veterinary Medicinal Products and its impact on pharmacovigilance.
PROGRAMME TO INCLUDE
- Overview of European regulatory framework
- PV Training
- Product Safety Review
- Company Core Safety Information
- Compliance and PV
- PV Reporting in Licensing/Distribution Agreements
- Signal Detection
- Benefit-Risk Assessments
- Risk Management
- Crisis Management
- Implications of the proposed EU Pharmacovigilance legislation
This course will be beneficial to those who have some experience of Veterinary Pharmacovigilance. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety offices together with regulatory affairs and personnel from registration departments will find this seminar useful.
Agenda:
Programme Day One
- The DDPS and the PV Master FilePV Training
- Product Safety Reviews
- Company Core Safety Information
- Compliance and PV
Programme Day Two
- PV Reporting in Licensing/Distribution Agreements
- Signal Detection/Benefit Risk & Risk Management
- Audits & Inspections: Are you Ready?
- What are inspectors looking for?
- Discussion will take place throughout the two days
Programme Day Three
