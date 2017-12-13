Lawson Conner Wins Prestigious Amazon Business of the Year Award 2017

LONDON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award recognizes Lawson Connor's leadership in RegTech, compliance outsourcing and regulatory hosting.

Lawson Conner, a leading provider of regulatory infrastructure and outsourced compliance services, is pleased to announce that it has won the prestigious B2B Business of the Year at the 19th annual Amazon Growing Business Awards. These awards are a highly credible recognition of fast growing UK SMEs. The B2B Business of the Year specifically celebrates innovation and excellence for those firms that work with other businesses. The award to Lawson Connor gives strong external validation to the firm's business model and the growing use of RegTech software and outsourced compliance services by investment firms.

In making the award, the judges analysed a variety of factors including growth, service offering, client focus, innovation and commitment to the community. The Amazon Growing Business Awards are supported by the CBI and are the UK's most established and respected recognition of SME and entrepreneurial success.

"Our RegTech software platform has revolutionised the way financial services firms are operating their compliance functions and meeting regulatory requirements," says Gerhard Grueter, Managing Director of Lawson Connor in London. "This award is a testament to our team who work tirelessly to help our clients navigate through the complexities of an ever-changing regulatory environment in the UK, the US and Asia. This is one of the greatest milestones we have achieved in the history of the firm. Ultimately, we are reducing compliance risks while making our clients' organisations more efficient through smart technology. We are very proud to have earned the trust of an international client base, which are among the leading financial services firms in the world."

The award caps a momentous year for the Lawson Connor Group that has seen more than 29% growth year on year, over the past 4 years and the launch of a number of new services and software modules which include AIFMD platform software, Annex IV reporting and most recently a PRIIPs-KIDs reporting and verification tool. Lawson Conner is one of the leading platforms for investment managers across a number of asset classes, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Hedge and Real Estate.

Notes for editors

About Lawson Conner

Lawson Conner is an award-winning investment manager platform and a leading provider of outsourced compliance services solutions which include regulatory hosting, AIFM ManCo services and compliance software. Founded in 2010, the firm helps financial services firms navigate through the complexities of compliance and regulations in the UK, Europe, the US and Asia, using innovative solutions and expert advice, which save time, reduce risk and increase efficiency.

For more information, please contact Nick Lord, Blue Pool Communications, T: +44-7501-271-083 nick.lord@bluepoolcommunications.com