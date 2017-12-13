TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Brompton Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to declare eligible dividends in the amount of $0.02478 per new common share and $2.478 per new class A common share payable on December 29, 2017 to holders of record on December 22, 2017.
