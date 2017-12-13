United States Cardiac Surgery and Heart Valve Devices Market 2017-2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market for Cardiac Surgery and Heart Valve Devices 2018 - MedView" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Several new and innovative devices within this market are expected to emerge over the forecast period, particularly in the heart valve and cardiac assist segments, and as a result, growth in the overall market is expected to accelerate.
The U.S. market for cardiac surgery and heart valve devices includes tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves, annuloplasty repair devices, transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) devices, transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) devices, on-pump coronary artery bypass (ONCAB) devices, off-pump coronary artery bypass (OPCAB) devices, endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) devices, anastomosis assist devices (AADs), transmyocardial revascularization (TMR) devices, ventricular assist devices (VADs), intra-aortic balloon pumps, temporary artificial heart replacement devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), remote hemodynamic monitoring, patent foramen ovale (PFO), atrial septal defect (ASD) devices, ventricular septal defect (VSD) devices and left atrial appendage (LAA) devices.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
1. Research Methodology
2.Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Trend Analysis By Segment
3.4 Drivers And Limiters
3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3.6 Company Profiles
3.7 Company Swot Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnjd33/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716