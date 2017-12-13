Trifecta Opens New Business Center In Downtown Indianapolis

State-of-the-Art, On-site Studio Focused on Production of Investigator Training for Clinical Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global provider of online clinical investigator training and safety event distribution, Trifecta, celebrated the opening of its new Trifecta Regional Indianapolis Operations (TRIO) Center today.The new location will serve as the company's operational hub and will occupy the 29th floor of the Regions Tower building at One Indiana Square in downtown Indianapolis.

Vice President of Operations Ericka Atkinson shared all central region employees will be relocated to the new space which will house Trifecta's commercial and delivery operations teams including production, business development, project management and help desk expertise.On-site at the new location is a full-scale, state-of-the-art, 1400 square feet production studio to provide simplicity for clients to capture, produce and make training available online to deliver a wide variety of clinical trial training.In addition to the studio space with a large, professionally pre-lit two-sided green screen, the production studio also features a full-scale control room with separate green room, rehearsal and makeup areas. The studio is staffed by Trifecta employees including professional video producers, sound engineers and camera operators, all skilled to deliver a best-in-class production experience.

"Our new operations center in Indianapolis will be a critical base for Trifecta's next phase of growth," said Dave Young, CEO. "We designed the space to further strengthen key collaborative and technical attributes that make Trifecta an agile business partner. From our state-of-the-art production studio to open areas for project management, commercial operations and help desk support, this is the perfect backdrop against which our employees can thrive and build innovative, global clinical operations solutions that serve our key pharmaceutical and CRO clients."

Trifecta's corporate headquarters is located in Los Angeles, CA where teams focused on applications development, data management and information technology reside. Trifecta also maintains satellite business development offices in Philadelphia, London and Yokohama.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is a global leader and a trusted partner with decades of experience in clinical trial technology solutions for leading pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations.From accelerating study start up for trials of all sizes to organizing and distributing critical training and safety event information, Trifecta offers a fully integrated training, safety and communication platform built from the ground up.Through it, we are able to increase the speed of clinical trials without compromising accuracy.The result? More Trial and Less Error across an entire portfolio of studies.

Trifecta offers clinical trial solutions including Online/On Demand Investigator Training, Production Services for Live and Web-Based Investigator Meetings, Safety Letter Distribution, Site Start Up Document Exchange, and Automated Study Close Out.Across each solution, clients experience the benefits of real time visibility for clinical trial training, safety and documentation status across their entire research portfolio.For more information, please visit Trifecta at www.trifectaclinical.com

