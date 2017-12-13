SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the marketing category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Digital Signage Procurement Research Report' and 'Newspaper Advertising Procurement Research Report'

Global Digital Signage Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global digital signage market can be attributed to the rise in demand from various sectors like retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors. The use of interactive displays helps in improving the customer experience as it offers information that is relevant to the customers. The use of technologies like Bluetooth and Beacon, enable interaction between the consumer's device and the digital signage. Moreover, the consumers can avail various discounts and receive personalized promotions on their mobile devices by connecting their devices to the digital signage platform.

Digital Signage Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in benchmarking the durability of the digital signage.

The challenges in terms of deciding the type of display to be procured.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the digital signage market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that assist them in selecting the right digital signage based on their requirements. This is necessary because some materials or components might not be suitable for corrosive environments and can lead to expensive maintenance activities. The buyers should also consider the extreme weather conditions that the display may have to endure in case of outdoor installations.

Global Newspaper Advertising Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global newspaper advertising market can be attributed to the increase in the use of newspaper advertising by the end-user segments like automobiles, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. This is because newspaper advertising helps them to reach out to a large audience or customers, especially during a flash sale or new product launch. Moreover, the newspaper advertising agencies have started adopting advanced technologies like AR or augmented reality; this is expected to increase the demand for newspaper advertising across geographies.

Newspaper Advertising Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in measuring ROI.

The difficulties in finding the right service provider that can localize content.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the newspaper advertising market should identify and engage with suppliers who can assist them in ROI calculation and in localizing the content of the newspaper advertising campaign. Also, the buyers should adopt the best procurement practice of building a standard process for onboarding an agency. Moreover, developing conventional methods for selecting and on-boarding of advertising agencies would benefit the buyers.

