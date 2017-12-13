United States Patent Foramen Ovale Devices Market Report 2017-2018: Market Analysis And Forecasts, Drivers And Limiters & Competitive Market Share Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Patent Foramen Ovale Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Some studies have suggested that PFO closure can reduce the incidence of migraine headaches. While surgery would be considered too risky a treatment for the vast majority of migraine sufferers, these patients represent a large potential market for a less invasive percutaneous procedure. As a result, a number of clinical trials including the PREMIUM, PRIMA, CLOSURE I, ESCAPE, MIST I and MIST II clinical trials were created to investigate the use of PFO devices in treating patients with severe migraines.

There are additional studies that have focused on migraine patients that have experienced stroke in the past and therefore may not be representative of otherwise healthy migraine patients. It is probable that PFOs contribute to certain types of migraines and PFO closure would be a suitable treatment for only a percentage of PFO patients.

There are many cases where PFO patients do not need to undergo surgery and drug treatment and continual monitoring are the only measures that are necessary. However, open surgical and interventional procedures are common in patients who run the risk of having a sudden cardiac arrest.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Patent Foramen Ovale Device Market



Market Analysis And Forecast

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

