United States Patent Foramen Ovale Devices Market Report 2017-2018: Market Analysis And Forecasts, Drivers And Limiters & Competitive Market Share Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Patent Foramen Ovale Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Some studies have suggested that PFO closure can reduce the incidence of migraine headaches. While surgery would be considered too risky a treatment for the vast majority of migraine sufferers, these patients represent a large potential market for a less invasive percutaneous procedure. As a result, a number of clinical trials including the PREMIUM, PRIMA, CLOSURE I, ESCAPE, MIST I and MIST II clinical trials were created to investigate the use of PFO devices in treating patients with severe migraines.
There are additional studies that have focused on migraine patients that have experienced stroke in the past and therefore may not be representative of otherwise healthy migraine patients. It is probable that PFOs contribute to certain types of migraines and PFO closure would be a suitable treatment for only a percentage of PFO patients.
There are many cases where PFO patients do not need to undergo surgery and drug treatment and continual monitoring are the only measures that are necessary. However, open surgical and interventional procedures are common in patients who run the risk of having a sudden cardiac arrest.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Patent Foramen Ovale Device Market
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56lmqt/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716