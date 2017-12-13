The global machined seals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global machined seals market by type (fluid power seals, power transmission seals, and large diameter seals) and by end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, and machine tools industry). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increased customer loyalty and better demand estimation

Designing custom seals as per the requirement of the end-users presents an opportunity for manufacturers to know the demands of the customers. Manufacturing ofmachined seals acts as market research for manufacturers, as they get to learn about specific functions that are followed by end-users in different processes while manufacturing a product. Manufacturing of specific machined seals provides benefits to the end-users as well as manufacturers. Therefore, many end-users prefer machined seals to the standard seals available in the market.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Manufacturers can gain customer loyalty when they deliver machined seals as per end-user specifications. In such cases, manufacturers need not maintain a large inventory of standard seals, which saves both time and money. Inventory costs for seals manufacturers are controlled to a large extent through customized needs of end-users. This saves production and inventory turnover costs."

Market trend: sensors in machined seals

Seals are one of the most essential parts of any equipment that protects them from getting damaged due to excessive oil. Machined seals are specifically designed to withstand high shock, vibrations, high temperature, and high corrosion that are frequent in several industries. Nowadays, manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing machined seals with a small sensor fitted inside. Sensors in machined seals are deployed to monitor the overall peripheral equipment critically. Through these sensors, end-users can get information about the accurate condition of the seal on a timely basis. This becomes a major advantage because the end-users can replace or repair the machined seals by identifying the conditions.

Market challenge: rise in cost of component procurement due to specific requirements of end-users

Industries across the globe are evolving at a rapid pace. This is increasing the challenges in manufacturing equipment that can withstand the most difficult processes. End-users demand different types of sealing solutions for specific applications carried out in their facilities. Manufacturers of machined seals, by taking the demands of end-users into consideration, design seals by utilizing the most high-quality materials available in the market.

Vendors in the market:

A.W. Chesterton

AccroSeal

Freudenberg

James Walker

Martin Fluid Power

Parker Hannifin

Pawling Engineered Products

SKF

Trelleborg

Vanguard Products

The global machined seals market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global vendors that are expected to intensify the competition in the market. Several global and regional vendors are manufacturing machined seals by learning the demands of the end-users. However, as there is a high availability of standard seals in the market, end-users tend to select seals that are easily available.

