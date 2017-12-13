Global Document Management Systems Market 2017-2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Document Management Systems Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The document management systems market is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.59 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing need to streamline business operations, benefits of digitalizing content across enterprises, and the increasing need to adhere to compliance requirements.

Document management systems are mainly used for the storage and retrieval of self-contained electronic data sources in the document form. These systems are designed to help organizations manage the creation and flow of documents through a centralized repository. Document management systems play a pivotal role in sourcing, monitoring, and managing content and extracting intelligible strategic business insights from the voluminous content generated by enterprises. Owing to this, there is an increased demand for document management systems mostly among enterprises as data is regarded as a corporate asset in enterprises.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Need to Streamline Business Operations

Benefits of Digitalizing Content Across Enterprises

Increasing Need to Adhere to Compliance Requirements

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Cloud Computing

Restraints



High Implementation Costs

Opportunities



Integration With Client and Employee Portals

Initiatives From Organizations to Reduce Paper Wastage

Challenges



Data Migration From Legacy Systems to Cloud-Based Content Management

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Document Management Systems Market, By Offering



7 Document Management Systems Market, By Deployment Mode



8 Document Management Systems Market, By Organization



9 Document Management Systems Market, By Application



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Ademero

Alfresco

Blue Project Software

BOX

Canon

Docpoint Solutions

Docstar

Docuware

Efilecabinet

Everteam

Fabricated Software

Hyland

IBM

Ideagen

LSSP

Laserfiche

Lucion Technologies

M-Files

Mastercontrol

Maxxvault

Newgen Software

Office Gemini

Open Document Management System

Opentext

Oracle

Ricoh Company

Sapphire Systems

Springcm

Xerox

Zoho

