Global Document Management Systems Market 2017-2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Cloud Computing

The "Document Management Systems Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid), Organization (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The document management systems market is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.59 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing need to streamline business operations, benefits of digitalizing content across enterprises, and the increasing need to adhere to compliance requirements.
Document management systems are mainly used for the storage and retrieval of self-contained electronic data sources in the document form. These systems are designed to help organizations manage the creation and flow of documents through a centralized repository. Document management systems play a pivotal role in sourcing, monitoring, and managing content and extracting intelligible strategic business insights from the voluminous content generated by enterprises. Owing to this, there is an increased demand for document management systems mostly among enterprises as data is regarded as a corporate asset in enterprises.
Key players in this market focus on inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their business and related offerings.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need to Streamline Business Operations
- Benefits of Digitalizing Content Across Enterprises
- Increasing Need to Adhere to Compliance Requirements
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Cloud Computing
Restraints
- High Implementation Costs
Opportunities
- Integration With Client and Employee Portals
- Initiatives From Organizations to Reduce Paper Wastage
Challenges
- Data Migration From Legacy Systems to Cloud-Based Content Management
