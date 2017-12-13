SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the corporate servicescategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the corporate services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Temporary Corporate Housing Procurement Research Report' and 'Outplacement Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Temporary Corporate Housing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global temporary corporate housing market can be attributed to rise in business travel due to the increase in global assignments.This has led to the high demand for corporate housing solutions across various economies. Also, the growth in temporary corporate housing offers the companies an opportunity to find better housing solutions to suit their needs. The increase in short-term assignments by various organizations has further fueled the growth of this market space.

Temporary Corporate Housing Procurement Challenges:

The risk of fraud corporate housing listing.

The challenges in selecting the right corporate housing service provider.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global temporary corporate housing market should engage with corporate housing service providers that have multiple properties in prime locations across the city. This also benefits them by providing access to prime locations in the city. Also, the buyers should adopt procurement practices which help them identify suppliers that have their property reviewed on reputable peer-reviewed property sites.

Global Outplacement Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global outplacement services market can be attributed to the rise in M&A across various industrial segments. It includes healthcare, electronics, software, and the consulting sector. The demand for such services can also be attributed to factors like rapid globalization and the need for strategic growth. The increasing preference for customizable outplacement services has also contributed to the growth of this market.

Outplacement Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing consultants' skill sets.

Difficulties in assessing factors like employee engagement, and attendance rates for training.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the outplacement services market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that offer result-tracking solutions and use reporting tools/software which help in assessing factors like attendance rates, employee engagement, and the progress of employees in job search campaigns. Moreover, the buyers should ensure that they possess the required expertise and have well-established contacts in their industry.

