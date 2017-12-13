Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2017-2022: New Product Launches as Alternatives for Methyl Bromide Fumigation

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The agricultural fumigants market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 Billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2017, to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus on increasing agricultural production, increase in focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses, and growing usage of fumigants for the production and storage of cereals. However, there are several region-specific regulations on the usage of agricultural fumigants by various governing bodies, which act as a restraint for the market growth. Additionally, accumulation of residue on grains, fruits, and proposed ban on methyl bromide are also expected to affect the market growth.
The phosphine segment, on the basis of various product types, accounted for the largest share in 2016. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by few factors; phosphine-based fumigants are easily available, they are easy to handle, and they are comparatively less harmful in nature than other fumigants, especially methyl bromide. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about its good penetration ability, easy availability, and is popular for its reliability to control pests in granaries. The chloropicrin segment, on the basis of product type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2016, owing to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed seeds, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases. The warehouse application of the agricultural fumigant market holds the largest share due to the increasing usage of agricultural fumigants in food stock warehouses in the North American and European regions
North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to the presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, increasing need for sustainable agriculture and the higher efficiency of fumigants in terms of application, and presence of some of the most protective farming regulations in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Usage of Fumigants for the Production and Storage of Cereals
- Increase in Focus on the Reduction of Post-Harvest Losses
- Advancements in Storage Technology and Change in Farming Practices
- Improved Fumigant Efficiency in Terms of Application
- Growing Focus on Increasing Agricultural Production
- Increase in Insect Population Due to Climatic Changes
Restraints
- Stringent Regulations
- Accumulation of Residue During Fumigation
- Increasing Tolerance and Proposed Ban for Methyl Bromide
- Volatile Nature and Potential Hazards of Application Methods of Fumigants
Opportunities
- Developing Countries are Expected to Witness Strong Demand for Fumigants
- New Product Launches as Alternatives for Methyl Bromide Fumigation
Challenges
- Licenses Or Special Permits Required to Handle Fumigation Services
- Increasing Labor Costs and Other Expenses
Companies Mentioned
- Adama
- AMVAC
- Arkema
- BASF
- Degesch America
- FMC Corporation
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd
- Nufarm
- Rentokil
- Syngenta
- The DOW Chemical Company
- UPL
