Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2017-2022: New Product Launches as Alternatives for Methyl Bromide Fumigation

The "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The agricultural fumigants market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 Billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2017, to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus on increasing agricultural production, increase in focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses, and growing usage of fumigants for the production and storage of cereals. However, there are several region-specific regulations on the usage of agricultural fumigants by various governing bodies, which act as a restraint for the market growth. Additionally, accumulation of residue on grains, fruits, and proposed ban on methyl bromide are also expected to affect the market growth.

The phosphine segment, on the basis of various product types, accounted for the largest share in 2016. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by few factors; phosphine-based fumigants are easily available, they are easy to handle, and they are comparatively less harmful in nature than other fumigants, especially methyl bromide. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about its good penetration ability, easy availability, and is popular for its reliability to control pests in granaries. The chloropicrin segment, on the basis of product type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2016, owing to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed seeds, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases. The warehouse application of the agricultural fumigant market holds the largest share due to the increasing usage of agricultural fumigants in food stock warehouses in the North American and European regions

North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to the presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, increasing need for sustainable agriculture and the higher efficiency of fumigants in terms of application, and presence of some of the most protective farming regulations in the region.

