Datalliance: TrueCommerce Announces Integration with AccountMate Business Management Solution

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced today the availability of integration with AccountMate, one of the market's most flexible ERP systems that is leveraged by over 125,000 users across 200 industries. AccountMate customers now have access to TrueCommerce's global commerce network that provides seamless connectivity and integration with the top 500 North American and European retailers, as well as thousands of other retail outlets, distributors and logistics organizations.

"AccountMate is a well-established ERP system provider considered to be one of the world's most flexible accounting and business management software packages," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "TrueCommerce made a strategic decision to integrate with AccountMate to remove the barriers to connecting with key trading partners and accelerating growth opportunities."

Delivered as a complete, managed services solution, TrueCommerce EDI for AccountMate offers robust functionality and unparalleled scalability. The single-vendor solution is simple to deploy, use, maintain, and offers the following key benefits:

All key EDI components - AccountMate integration, data translation, a global trading partner network and managed services - delivered from one trusted provider

Comprehensive EDI integration with AccountMate, including order and invoice integration with trading partners eliminates time-consuming, error-prone manual processes

The embedded AccountMate user experience places EDI document management in the hands of business users who know business relationships best, reducing demands on IT and EDI specialists

Built-in process controls ensure that all EDI documents are complete and accurate before delivering to trading partners, reducing delays in payment, eliminating error resolution and costly chargebacks

Robust, integrated EDI improves customer satisfaction and offers a scalable path to grow order volumes with channel partners without having to increase staff

Backed by TrueCommerce's managed service organization experienced in supporting EDI, trading partner integration and automating business process with AccountMate

Optional ASN integration through shipping and other third-party inventory control solutions which supports a wide range of shipment details, including pack hierarchy, carton IDs and SCAC codes

The AccountMate integration seamlessly connects with TrueCommerce's global commerce network, offering rapid onboarding of business partners and support for EDI, XML and other global data standards. TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner, integration and labeling changes.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/integrated-edi/more-edi-integration/edi-integration-for-accountmate (https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/integrated-edi/more-edi-integration/edi-integration-for-accountmate)

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce revolutionizes trading partner connectivity, visibility, and collaboration by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect and collaborate with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles hundreds of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world's most complete commerce network.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com (https://www.truecommerce.com/).

About AccountMate

Founded in 1984, AccountMate develops and markets fully modifiable business accounting software. Systems range from single user versions to those that support hundreds of users simultaneously. AccountMate software is available for local or cloud installation. It is distributed exclusively through a worldwide channel of authorized solution providers.

AccountMate can be reached at (800) 877-8896 or at accountmate.com.