Wizeline, a company that uses algorithms to assemble software development teams, today announced its global developer network has surpassed 5,000 engineers. With this expanded network, Wizeline can source the right technology and talent to deliver end-to-end products quickly and cost-effectively.

Wizeline was founded in 2014 and has quickly grown to become the trusted development and technology partner of some of the largest companies in the world. Wizeline works with Fortune 2000 and leading Silicon Valley companies to deliver digital platforms and consumer experiences. Its scalable team model has proven successful across hundreds of customers including Dow Jones, Shape Security, Dover, Wall Street Journal, and Lennar.

"We believe that every company needs to adopt software and technology in order to remain competitive and survive, but attracting the best talent and applying best practices for software development is the hard part," said Bismarck Lepe, founder and CEO of Wizeline. "Enterprises work with us because we give them predictability through our collaborative platform and staffing highly curated teams. We work with some of the best talent around the world to solve some of the biggest problems companies face."

Intelligent Matching for Global Developer Talent

Business leaders are now expected and required to be technologists. Unfortunately, they often lack the engineering expertise or internal bandwidth to deliver customized digital experiences for their customers. Wizeline consults with enterprises to scope their project and uses a matching algorithm to curate a team of 3 to 5 engineers, a UX designer, a technical writer and a project manager.

Wizeline's algorithm reduces onboarding time by weighing attributes like developer experience, expertise in certain platforms and languages, and previous client projects. Wizeline teams build personalized customer experiences including chatbots, Alexa skills, mobile publishing platforms, and other applications that reach nearly 150,000,000 unique users each month.

"Wizeline has been a strategic digital partner for years and with their team approach to software delivery, we are able to innovate, deliver and exceed against our business objectives. We trust them to tackle our most challenging technical projects," said Ramin Beheshti, CTO at Dow Jones.

Wizeline is continually sourcing and certifying the best talent around the world. In 2017, Wizeline scaled from 350 engineers to over 5,000 engineers by onboarding talent from 30 Latin American development firms.

"We joined the Wizeline network to share processes and practices between our companies, allowing us to develop better software with greater outcomes for the biggest organizations in the world," said Eduardo Lopez, CEO at Icalia Labs.

Platform Technology for Consistent Customer Experience

In addition to intelligent matching, Wizeline Platform brings together talent and technology to spread Silicon Valley innovation around the world. The combination of engineering teams, technology, and education opportunities ensures that end users enjoy consistent, high-quality experiences.

Wizeline Roadmap: Teams use Roadmap to collaborate, align on responsibilities, and visually share progress updates with stakeholders.

Wizeline Exchange: Wizeline developers create, document, and monetize reusable technologies that act as building blocks to expedite future projects across the network.

Wizeline Academy: Free courses through Wizeline Academy encourage ongoing learning opportunities on the latest design and engineering techniques.

Wizeline plans to expand to Europe, Asia, and additional countries in Latin America in the coming months to enable teams to work with clients in every time zone.

About Wizeline

Wizeline is an intelligent software delivery and product company that employs a global network of over 5000 developers and non-technical talent to build engaging customer experiences. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wizeline is committed to collaboration without borders by sharing Silicon Valley innovation with the rest of the world. The company has offices in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mexico, as well as in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

